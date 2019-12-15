Image Source : INSTAGRAM When Kareena Kapoor Khan got ready for cousin Armaan Jain’s Roka ceremony at airport, watch viral video

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken over the internet today. The actress was at Bengaluru airport when she was rushing from one event to another. Not wasting even a moment, Kareena's team began to get the actress ready at the airport itself. In a video, that is now catching the fans' attention, we see Kareena is being dressed at the airport. She is seen holding a hand-held mirror and pouting while her team is doing her hair and makeup. Yianni Tsapatori, a celebrity hairstylist, is working on Kareena's hairstyle while Savleen Manchanda is figuring out the right makeup for the actress.

Dressed in red ethnic attire, Kareena looks every bit graceful and even though she isn't completely ready in the video, the glimpse is enough for fans to appreciate her look.

The video was shared on The Real Kareena Kapoor's Instagram account with a caption, "This is how we do it .... Getting ready at the airport for #armaankishaadi @nainas89 @yiannitsapatori @savleenmanchanda."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Good Newwz also starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Adavni. Backed by Karan Johar, Good Newwz follows two couples with the same surnames whose decision to opt for in-vitro fertilisation goes awry.