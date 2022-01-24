When is Sonakshi Sinha getting married? Actress has savage reply

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAKSHI SINHA Sonakshi Sinha

The weddings are ringing loud in B-town. From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul, a number of Bollywood celebs have taken the plunge and tied the knot recently. As the wedding season hits the film industry, fans are wondering when will actress Sonakshi Sinha getting married. Recently, Sonakshi conducted a 'Ask me a question' session for her fans on Instagram when she was asked the tough question- When are you getting married?'

Actor Sonakshi Sinha sure knows how to 'khamosh' these questions with her witty responses. "Mam everyone is getting married when will u get married?" a social media user asked her. To this she replied with a sarcastic expression, stating, "Everyone is also getting COVID? Should I get that too??"

On the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in 'Double XL' with Huma Qureshi and 'Kakuda' with Riteish Deshmukh. Kakuda" explores the legend of a strange curse in a village stuck in time. The trio are confronted with a challenging ghost who makes them question superstition, tradition and even love.

Talking about the film, Sonakshi in an earlier statement shared: "Considering the current situation, a fun comedy film is truly the need of the hour. I loved the script of ‘Kakuda' from the moment I read it. It's the kind of movie I would enjoy watching as an audience."

"Kakuda" marks the Hindi directorial debut of filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, known for Marathi films like "Classmates", "Mauli" and "Faster Fene".

The film has been written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg. Ronnie Screwvala will be backing the project while Salona Bains Joshi is the associate producer.

