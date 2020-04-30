When Irrfan Khan's Inferno costar Tom Hanks called him the 'coolest guy in the room'

Irrfan Khan with his Inferno costar Tom Hanks

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was laid to rest in peace on Wednesday after he succumbed to colon infection. The actor, in his acting career spanning three decades, had given his fans many exceptional performances which used to leave an ever-lasting impression on the viewers. Now just in Bollywood, Irrfan has been a popular name in the west with films like The Namesake, Inferno, Warrior, Jurrasic World among others to his credit. The actor's Inferno costar Tom Hanks was also in awe of his charisma. During the publicity tour of the film Inferno, Tom Hanks even accused him of taking over his 'coolest guy in the room' title.

Tom Hanks had told IANS, "Here’s what I hate about Irrfan Khan… I always think I’m the coolest guy in the room, and everybody’s hanging on to every word I say and everybody’s a little intimidated to be in my presence. And then Irrfan Khan walks into the room. And he’s the coolest guy in the room."

Directed by Ron Howard, Irrfan Khan had played the role of Harry 'The Provost' Sims in the film, which was adapted from the book by the same name. On the other hand, Tom Hanks played Robert Langdon in the film. It also starred Felicity Jones, Omar Sy and Ben Foster. Inferno was a blockbuster, making $200 million worldwide against a reported $65 million budget.

Dan Brown, the writer of the book Inferno, took to his Facebook on Wednesday to condole Irrfan Khan's death and wrote, "Sending love today to all who knew and admired the incomparable Irrfan Khan. Peace."

Irrfan Khan with his Inferno costar Tom Hanks

Before Irrfan began the shoot of the film Inferno, he has also received a note from his costar tom Hanks which read, "This will be most pleasant movie to make, I think, provided you and I have a few more scenes together! If not, we will just have to save the world as is!"

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage