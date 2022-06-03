When BTS' V and Jin got into massive fight and Taehyung was moved to tears; here's what RM did next

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BIGHIT_INFO; YOUTUBE BTS members, V and Jin

When BTS' V and Jin got into a massive fight: The popular Korean boy band BTS is not only known for its songs and spectacular stage performances but also for their brotherhood and the camaraderie each of the band members shares with each other. While RM is the group's leader, the rest of the septet is completed by Jin, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope and V aka Taehyung. When not on stage, these boys are more than often seen goofing around, pulling each others' legs and sweating out in rehearsals. But, there have been times when they had arguments.

In one such instance, V and Jin got into a massive fight. So much so that Taehyung was moved to tears and his fellow members had to come to console him. It happened during the Wings 2017 tour. The video of their argument was a part of their documentary, Burn The Stage. The disagreement between the two began just 10 minutes before their concert. RM explained to them that there was a flaw in choreography, as the gap between him and Jungkook was too large. To correct the gap, V suggested that if he and Jin increase their pace things could be sorted.

Jin explained that it is getting difficult for him to judge the space and he was running as fast as he could. As V and Jin couldn't come to a common conclusion the two kept disagreeing and soon it turned into a major argument. V countered Jin saying he was just ‘offering suggestions’. It grew so much that V lost his cool and told Jin, “You used to be fast, now suddenly you can’t.”

Soon other members stepped in to calm the two down. V was almost on the verge of crying. Later, just before going to the concert, Taehyung couldn't hold it any further and he broke down. RM, who went to check on him before the concert hugged him and gave a pep talk to the group. Later, Jimin comforted Jin.

After the performance, V apologised to Jin for ‘talking in a disrespectful manner’ and behaving ‘selfishly’. He said that he never wanted to offend Jin. “It's true that I disregarded you and that I offended you, but I'm older than you so that hurt my pride. I try to not impose myself on you guys because I think pridefulness is good for nothing,” Jin responded. "If I may explain myself, I never, not even once, tried to offend you. I've never thought, 'Oh, I'm just going to offend him,'" V assured. The two had a heartfelt conversation and things went back to normal.

Meanwhile, BTS is coming up with their anthology album Proof on June 10.