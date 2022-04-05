When Bollywood celebs lost their cool at paparazzi: Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt & more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTOS When Bollywood celebs lost their cool at paparazzi

Bollywood celebrities share a love-hate relationship with the paparazzi. From capturing their airport looks to revealing their date night outfits, paparazzi are always on the lookout to get the best and worst of these celebs. Oftentimes, it had led to a dispute between the two. Recently, Kareena was seen hurling when a photographer who injured himself while clicking her photos. This is just one of the many incidents. Listed here are some more such moments when Bollywood celebs lost their cool and schooled paparazzi:

Kareena Kapoor

Recently, as Kareena Kapoor left her house and moved towards her car, a paparazzo injured his leg by hitting the actress' car while he was taking her photos. This fumed Kareena, who lost her cool and shouted, "peechhe jaa yaar" to her driver. She was later also seen telling the paparazzi not to run while clicking pictures.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and how she goofed up the president's name at Koffee With Karan is a never-fading memory. The episode became a nightmare of sorts for the actress who was continuously asked General Knowlege questions at every other event. Later she was asked why Holi is celebrated? To this, a fuming Alia responded by saying, “Do you know who’s the president of China? President of South Africa? If you don’t know then don’t say, bro!”

Jaya Bachchan

Actress-politician Jaya Bachchan is often known for speaking her mind. On an occasion when photographers asked Aishwarya to pose for the camera, they referred to the actress as Aish. It did not go well with the Bachchan matriarch. Schooling them right there, Jaya said, "Kya Aishwarya Aishwarya bula rahe ho, tumhare class mein padhti thi kya?"

Sanjay Dutt

back in 2018, when Sanjay Dutt was returning from a party, he lost his cool and hurled abuses at the photographers stationed outside his house. He told them to go and celebrate Diwali with their families. When one of them responded by saying they are doing their job and their bosses have instructed them to do this, the angry actor retorted with more foul language.

Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit Samrat attacked a photographer outside the family court in 2017. Just a year after marrying Shweta Rohira in 2014, actor Pulkit Samrat decided to call it quits. The separated couple had arrived at the court to file for divorce when Pulkit attacked the photographer who was at the venue to click pictures of the estranged couple. Clarifying the same Pulkit said, “The photographer pushed my uncle and me and was recording it. I requested him to let me pass, but he refused to give way.”

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan lost his cool and had an altercation with the media during his visit to Shirdi before the release of his film Kites. The media alleged that the actor behaved roughly with them when they tried to shoot his pictures at Shirdi. Hrithik said he lost his temper because he felt the cameramen were trying to invade his privacy. "I can't believe they (media) can now enter gods shrine for TRP. Polite words requesting them were ignored. It took efforts to pray with 30 media cameras feeding off every private moment," Hritihik said after the incident.