When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan helped Oprah Winfrey wear saree on her show. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THE GREAT PAGEANT COMMUNITY When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan helped Oprah Winfrey wear saree on her show

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always made the country proud on various International platforms. Now just in Bollywood, the actress has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood and delivered many spectacular performances. In 2005, Aishwarya appeared as the guest on the most popular Oprah Winfrey’s show as a part of her Women Across the Globe segment and made her wear the Indian traditional outfit- saree.

In the episode, Aishwarya gifted Oprah with the most beautiful piece of clothing in Indian culture and helped her wear the nine yards of elegance while on stage. The actress revealed that earlier her mother used to help her wear a saree but now she does it all by herself. She draped a light pink colored saree on Oprah and the legendary television host said that she felt 'sensual' after wearing it. Watch the video here-

Aishwarya got candid about Indian culture while on the show and had said, "I come from the land of the Kama Sutra. So we obviously do have a normal, healthy sex life. [Kissing] is a more private expression of emotions. So I guess art imitates life and that kind of comes across in our cinema as well." She further explained her definition of beautiful and said, "To me, beautiful is as beautiful does. I think that’s what speaks volumes. It isn’t about the apparent gig. It’s about what you do."

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's old photos from one of her photoshoots went viral on the internet. Top designer Ashley Rebello had shared a couple of throwback pictures of the actress from an old photoshoot and fans went gaga over it. Channeling her inner Greek beauty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed like a true diva in one of the pictures."The beauty at her early years, 15 years back with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb All 3 styled and designed by me", Ashley Rebello wrote while sharing the picture.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the film Maleficient: Mistress of Evil which she dubbed in Hindi. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage