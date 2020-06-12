Image Source : INSTAGRAM When Abhishek Bachchan was thrown off the sets of father Amitabh Bachchan’s Pukar

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has been very active on Instagram during the lockdown. He keeps treating fans with BTS stories and photos from the sets of his film as well as his father Amitabh Bachchan’s films. The throwback photos he shares has a separate fanbase all together. On Thursday, the actor shared yet another interesting memory from his childhood when he visited his father's 1983 film Pukar sets with Goldie Behl.

Remembering his first film with filmmaker Goldie Behl Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai, actor Abhishek Bachchan revealed that the two were thrown off the sets of the film Pukar which was directed by Goldie's father Ramesh Behl when they were kids. He wrote, "Two childhood best friends who wanted to make a movie together ever since they were thrown off the set of their fathers film for breaking the props because as a 5 yr old and 6 yr old we got excited seeing fake swords on set. The movie was #Pukar and @goldiebehl’s father ( the great Ramesh Behl) was the Director and my dad the lead."

"During the climax shoot in Goa we chanced upon the fake swords and started playing with them and then eventually breaking them. We were promptly sent back to the crew hotel. 19 yrs later we made our first film together."

Sonali Bendre's husband and director Goldie Behl marked his debut with Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai which also starred Rani Mukerji and Sushmita Sen. It released in 2001. On the other hand, Junior Bachchan started his career with JP Dutta’s Refugee.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had shared another memory when little Abhishek and Shweta visited him on the sets of his film Amar Akbar Anthony. "SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves’ .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beach front ..43 YEARS of AAA , today .. !!! When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the 70’s when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti , this one was so out of place .. BUT .. It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations...But fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say .. Doesn’t happen now ... gone are those days!!" he wrote.

Abhishek Bachchan's next film The Big Bull shoot will resume next month after the lockdown. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo has released worldwide on Amazon Prime on June 12.

Watch Gulabo Sitabo trailer here-

