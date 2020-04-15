What would Kareena Kapoor do if stuck in a lift with Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor? Find out

Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been quite vocal about her life during various interviews and in a flashback to this, the actress during an interview candidly shared what she would do if she would get stuck in a lift with husband Saif Ali Khan and ex-beau Shahid Kapoor. It all happened during the year 2016 when a pregnant Kareena came on Koffee With Karan and was asked about the same to which she got excited and said that it would be 'amazing' if that happened. Amazed by her reaction? Well, this is how Bollywood diva is!

Kareena, when asked about the same during the chat show gave a hilarious response to the same and said, "It would be amazing. They are doing an amazing film together (Rangoon) and get along really well. I’d be like, ‘Why wasn’t I the heroine in Rangoon?"

Both the actors worked together for the first time in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon that had Kangana Ranaut playing the role of the lead actress. The film, however, got a negative response and ultimately tanked at the box office.

Not just with Saif, Shahid had also worked with Kareena post her wedding in Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab however, the two did not have scenes together as Kareena was paired with Diljit Dosanjh while Shahid with Alia.

Shahid and Kareena were in a relationship but parted ways in 2007 while they were shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met. Later, Kareena went on to marry in 2012 while Shahid got hitched with Mira Rajput in 2015.

