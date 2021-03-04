Image Source : FILE IMAGES What Shraddha Kapoor's boyfriend Rohan Shrestha's father has to say about the couple's wedding

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor recently celebrated her birthday in Maldives and the pictures of the celebration are all over the internet. However, what caught everyone's attention was the love-filled pictures of her in rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha's arms. For those unversed, the couple is currently at the exotic location for the pre-wedding ceremony of Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani. Ever since their photos went viral, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear something about their wedding. Well, now here's a scoop! Rohan's father Rakesh Shrestha, in a recent interview with TOI opened up about the same and said that there will be no objection from his side once the lovebirds finally decide to tie the knot.

Rohan's father Rakesh who happens to be former ace-lensman told the portal, "As far as I was told, they were friends from their college days. Besides, they have many common friends in Juhu. They both are doing so well in their professional lives, so any decision they take about being together will also be a sensible and mature one."

He further quipped, "If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything for them. The word 'objection' does not exist in my dictionary." Meanwhile, have a look at the pictures of the couple from the actress' Maldivian birthday here:

A lot of wishes from fans and co-stars poured in for Shraddha who turned 34 on March 3. Thanking everyone, Shraddha shared a beautiful picture by the side of beach and wrote, "Grateful for all your love & wishes."

Sometime back, rumours became rife that the two are getting serious about each other and planning to take their relationship to the next level. However, the 'Stree' actress squashed the reports and told TOI in an interview, "Right now, I don’t have the time to think about anything apart from the movies that I am doing. And like you said, it’s only ‘buzz.’"

Taking about the rumoured couple, the two collaborated for a magazine photoshoot. After the same both Shraddha and Rohan were teased by their friends and even family, almost confirming their relationship.

Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3. She has Naagin triology and Luvv Ranjan's untitled film with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline.