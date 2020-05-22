Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GOLDIE BEHL What motivated Goldie Behl to work through Sonali Bendre's cancer treatment

Actress Sonali Bendre has always spoken about what a wonderful support system her husband, filmmaker Goldie Behl, has been all though her cancer treatment in New York. However, few are aware that Goldie did not neglect work owing to the trials that the couple has faced. Constantly at Sonali's side through the testing times, Goldie also kept working in the Big Apple. He wrote a major portion of his show "RejctX" sitting in New Yorks Central Park.

Cutting a pragmatic picture when asked what kept him going, Goldie quipped: "You have to pay the bills."

"Honestly speaking, we were very positive and confident that we will overcome the tough phase. At that point, we also needed to keep our mind occupied, and one can't sit idle for long. You have to keep moving forward in life. So, whenever I got time I used to go to Central Park, sit there and write. I would observe people, their culture. All of that helped me build the characters for ‘RejctX'," Goldie told IANS.

Earlier, filmmaker Goldie Behl had revealed that he put on hold all his big screen ventures after actor-wife Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and now wants to focus telling stories on the digital platforms. Behl, who made his digital debut with ZEE5's "RejctX" last year, said going to New York for Sonali's treatment for six months, was life altering for the family. "The film slate has not been affected by COVID-19, I have put it on hold for the moment. I am focusing more of my energies, ever since 2018, after I went to New York with Sonali, it was a life altering situation for all of us."

The second season of "RejctX" features Esha Gupta, Sumeet Vyas, Anisha Victor, Ridhi Khakhar, Pooja Shetty, Saadhika Syal, and Ayush Khurrana among others. The teen-drama thriller streams on ZEE5.

