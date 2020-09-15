Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUBHAV SINHA/PANKAJ TRIPATH What Anubhav Sinha & Pankaj Tripathi feel about nepotism in the Bollywood industry

Nepotism in the Bollywood industry is one of the oldest topics that has been in the discussion for quite a long time. Where many agree that it exists, others say that even if it does they are not bothered by it. The topic raised once again after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and ever since every now and then, there happens to be a discussion over the same. In the wake of the same, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actor Pankaj Tipathi have also shared their opinions in different interviews.

Sinha feels the raging debate over nepotism, which has found fresh steam after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is overrated. "Nepotism is an overrated debate. It exists everywhere and I have been telling this from the day one. Too much has been made out of the word 'nepotism'," Sinha told IANS.

He opened up on the issue of favouritism, too, and he admitted not being too aware of the newly-popular term 'movie mafia' before. "Speaking of 'mafias', I haven't heard this term too many times in regards to the industry. Yes, favouritism and bullying exist in the business and it exists in every business. But we all should be very careful about our fellow workers. We all should think about each other and work in a friendly manner," said the "Thappad" director.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi who is known for his roles in Sacred Games, Newton, Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi etc told HT, "Nepotism have never really bothered me in any way. I have been busy working on my craft. People might think I am lying when I say that I have never felt uncomfortable in the industry. But this journey and experience have been mine so I only can say how it was so far. My truth is that I have had my share of struggles. I have worked immensely hard to bag roles in films. I have struggled for eight long years before people started recognizing me."

Further, he said, "Although I have never had any such experiences, I would not deny that I have seen these things happening in the industry with others. Star kids do get opportunities quicker than others because they belong to a certain family. I never got opportunities so easily. However, nobody stopped me too."

