Welcome home Bhaiyu: Amitabh Bachchan after son Abhishek Bachchan recovers from Covid-19

Amitabh Bachchan is ecstatic at the news of son Abhishek finally getting discharged from hospital after almost a month. Big B took to Twitter on Saturday to welcome Abhishek home. "Welcome home Bhaiyu .. GOD IS GREAT," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday afternoon. "Abhishek tests negative for CoviD .. discharged from Hospital .. on his way home ..GOD IS GREAT.. thank you Ef and well wishers for your PRAYERS," wrote the veteran actor in a separate tweet, addressed to his fans.

Big B's tweet came as a response to his son's announcing on Twitter that he is getting discharged from hospital.

T 3620 - Abhishek tests negative for CoviD .. discharged from Hospital .. on his way home ..

GOD IS GREAT .. 🙏🙏🙏🙏

.. thank you Ef and well wishers for your PRAYERS .. pic.twitter.com/aHyBw0SPFH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 8, 2020

"A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I'd beat this. thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!" tweeted Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday, to confirm his discharge.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan shared a poster in which he can be seen kicking the virus along with son Abhishek Bachchan who is still COVID19 positive. Along with the post, Big B shared a poem of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The lines spoke about how one should not bow down, step back, or get tired from the problems of their life. His post came after Abhishek shared a picture encouraging himself that he will be out of his situation soon.

Both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11. The next day, actor and Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for the virus. While Amitabh and Abhishek were admitted to Nanavati Hospital on July 11 itself, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were shifted to hospital on July 17 after having mild fever.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were the first one to return home from the hospital. Later, Amitabh Bachchan was relieved from the hospital on August 2 after testing negative for coronavirus.

On the work front, Abhishek will be next seen in The Big Bull, Ludo and Bob Biswas.

