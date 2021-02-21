Weekend Vibes! Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna daughter Nitara gives their dog a bath. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLE KHANNA Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna daughter Nitara gives their dog a bath

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Sunday shared a candid video of her daughter Nitara giving their dog a bath. The little one can be seen applying and gently rubbing foam on the dog's back as he stands for the bath. The actress took to her Instagram and updated her fans about the same. Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, "Alex gets a good scrubbing from the only person who can get him to sit and fetch without a woof #sundayvibes."

Reacting to the post, fans dropped heart and love struck emojis. A user wrote "so sweet," while another said, "Cutie nitara."

Earlier, Twinkle has shared a new picture on her social media handle with her daughter Nitara, along with a wise thought on how ‘parenting’ is different from ‘being a parent’. Taking to Instagram she shared an adorable black and white picture with her daughter as she explains parenting. In the photo, the Twinkle can be seen cuddling her little baby girl.

“Being a parent differs from parenting. Nouns are passive. It is enough to merely exist. Parenting, a verb, denotes an action, and this one comes without instruction manuals. Sometimes I wonder about the incongruity of needing a license to navigate a moped down the street, but no tests, no preparation, for steering these little creatures we produce down the right path,” she wrote.

On the professional front, Twinkle worked in movies for almost a decade before quitting it. She had given several hit films including Barsaat, Mela and Baadshah back in the day. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's wife is a celebrated columnist and the author of bestselling books such as Pyjamas are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones.