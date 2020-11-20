Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RODRIGUEZ We Can Be Heroes Teaser: Priyanka Chopra rocks as nemesis of 'New Generation Of Heroes'

After treating fans with the first look of her upcoming Netflix Superhero film, Priyanka Chopra unveiled the teaser of We Can Be Heroes. On Thursday night, the actress took to social media to introduce fans to the 'new generation of heroes' and herself as their nemesis. In the teaser, the kids gear up to battle every obstacle that comes in their way and prove to be the saviors. On the other hand, Priyanka rocks her chic look as she plays the antagonist.

Sharing the teaser trailer, PeeCee wrote, "I had the best time shooting this movie, especially with Robert Rodriguez and these amazing super kids!! Loved playing their nemesis.... who do you think is going to win, them or me?! Streaming on Netflix New Years Day."

Earlier, Priyanka shared the first look of the Netflix film and announced that it will release on 1 January 2021. She wrote, "Wohooo! It’s finally here! Presenting the first look for - We Can Be Heroes!!!! It’s directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez, and is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Day!!! A kids classic. Robert pretty much created this genre of movies. I'm so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character."

Directed by 'Spy Kids' franchise fame Robert Rodriguez, the film also stars YaYa Gosselin, Pedro Pascal, and Christian Slater. Revealing the release date, Netflix had also shared a post saying, "It’s up to the kids to save Earth’s superheroes." The film is about how a group of kids steps up to save the world when aliens abduct all of Earth's superheroes.

Talking about the film, Robert Rodriguez told Entertainment Weekly, "I’ve been getting calls from all kinds of studios: ‘Reboot Spy Kids.’ ‘Reboot Sharkboy.’ Of course they want to. They’re all sitting at home with their kids."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the film adaptation of The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao, which she has also executive produced. She is currently developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also working on Russo Brothers' Citadel and The Matrix 4. She has also been working on a couple of projects with her husband Nick Jonas.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page