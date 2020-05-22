Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ KAREENAKAPOORKHAN We all need to think: Kareena Kapoor shares photos of devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday expressed concern for people and animals affected by Cyclone Amphan, which has caused destruction in West Bengal and Odisha, claiming at least 15 lives. As per the latest reports, over 5,000 trees, hundreds of lamposts and several traffic signals were uprooted in Bengal. Due to heavy rainfall brought by the cyclone, several areas were inundated, with electricity cut off.

The Veere Di Wedding actress took to Instagram and reposted a series of pictures shared by Freddy Birdy, showing the massive destruction caused by the cyclone and wrote, "We all need to think".

Earlier, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express concern and pray for the safety of those affected.

Anushka Sharma tweeted: "It is heartbreaking to see the damage caused by #CycloneAmphan. My prayers are with everyone affected in Odisha and West Bengal! Heartfelt condolences to all the families of the victims."

Arjun Kapoor wrote: "What happened in West Bengal and Odisha is extremely saddening and the damage done by the cyclone is devastating! My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who have been affected and the family members of the victims of #CycloneAmphan".

Director Shoojit Sircar, who is staying at his Kolkata home, shared his own experience. He wrote: "Never before experienced this kind of chilling and devastating winds.. Amphan Super Cyclone is huge.. Praying for minimum damage and destruction. Bengal will need a lot of support to get out of this devastation. Uprooted trees and toppled homes of poor.. It may take years to get to normal in some areas."

Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted: "Can this year get any worse! Stay safe Bengal...All of us pray for your safety and protection.... #CyclonAmphan

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage