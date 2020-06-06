WATCH: Wajid Khan's throwback video when he surprised Bina Kak on 63rd birthday in Jaipur

Image Source : FACEBOOK/BINA KAK Wajid Khan's throwback video when he surprised Bina Kak on 63rd birthday in Jaipur

Popular Bollywood singer-composer Wajid Khan passed away on May 31, leaving his fans and loved ones in despair. The family revealed that he died of heart attack and also had traces of coronavirus infection. His brother Sajid Khan and other celebrities have been remembering the composer with old photos and videos with him through their social media posts. Recently, veteran actress Bina Kak, who was seen as Salman Khan's mother in Maine Pyar Kyu Kiya, took to Facebook to share a throwback video with Wajid when he surprised her on her 63rd birthday.

Bina Kak revealed that Wajid knew that she had invited a few friends at her home in Jaipur on her birthday and he surprised her to make her feel better. She was suffering from cancer at that time. The actress wrote, "Wajid my darling rocking my 63rd bday Wajid gave a surprise turning up at my house in Jaipur when he learnt I had invited my friends .I was fighting cancer then .this was his way of making me feel good .I know u loved me my Gabdu..ab tujhe kahan dhoondo..khush rehna jahan bhi hei."

A few days after Wajid Khan's death, elder brother Sajid Khan also shared a video from the hospital and penned down an emotional note. He said, "Duniya chhut gayi, sab kuch chhuta , na tune kabhi music chodda,na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don’t die. I will always love you. Mere Khushi mein,meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega." In the video, Wajid was seen playing the piano on his phone.

He had shared another post saying, "I’m in this world with mummy and you’re in that world with papa. #loveyoubrother My Jannat ka rockstar"

The music composer also thanked the team of doctors who took care of Wajid Khan while he was in the hospital. He wrote, "...the entire hospital staff who had been treating Wajid and taking care of him beyond the call of duty and had left no stone unturned for his treatment."

Soon after Wajid Khan's death, his mother Razina tested positive for coronavirus. She was present with Wajid in the hospital throughout and took care of her son. Playback singer Sonu Nigam, in his latest LIVE session on YouTube, informed fans about the saying that after contracting the infection, she is now undergoing treatment at the same hospital in Mumbai.

