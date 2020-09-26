Watch video: Step inside Sussanne Khan’s plush Mumbai apartment

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUZKR Sussanne Khan gives a video tour of her beautiful abode

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan is a successful interior designer. She recently left her fans mesmerized after sharing a glimpse of her plush Mumbai home. Yes, Sussanne took to her Instagram to share an 18-minute-long video of her beautiful apartment where is seen showing around her breathtakingly gorgeous home.

She captioned her post saying, "@archdigestindia thank you for visiting my nest... Here I welcome you all, to visit my nest, thanks to @archdigestindia @greg.foster for taking the time to take a virtual walk through of the most important ‘labor of love’ that I have created.. #ilovemyjob #mynest #thecharcoalproject #gratefulheart"

Sussanne's house, which is on the 15th floor in Juhu has been constructed combining two apartments together. This gave her a much larger and brighter space to experiment with the colour tones and the seating structure. The hues of dark blues and greys and some gorgeous artifacts gave her home very contemporary vibes.

Apart from the eclectic decor, the large balcony gives a view of a green patch of land unlike most Mumbai homes which have a sea view.

Take a sneak peek into the video Sussanne Khan shared:

Talking about her home and the design Sussanne said that she derived inspiration from her ski holidays and wanted to recreate the feel of a ski lodge.

Sussanne’s celeb friends shared their views in the comments. Her ex-husband, Hrithik Roshan said, “Amazing. And that kitchen 100.” Her friend Malaika Arora wrote, “Ur home is stunning @suzkr.” Actress Bipasha Basu commented saying, “Love it.” Maria Goretti wrote, “You are just too adorable, and I love your nest, it’s art.”

Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “What a glorious “nest” for you and your boys! I love every bit of your eclectic, sophisticated yet warm fashion sense.” “Beautiful house of a beautiful soul... Stay bless,” wrote another.

Sussanne Khan tied the knot with Hrithik Roshan in 2000. The couple later got divorced in 2014. They have two sons together, Hrehaan and Hridaan.

