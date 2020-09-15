Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT Watch: Throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput with Rajkummar Rao in happy times

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a throwback video of the late Bollywood actor on Tuesday, Shweta took to Instagram, where she posted a video of Sushant along with actor Rajkummar Rao. The late actor is seen laughing childishly smiling while Rajkummar talks into a mic. "What A Heartwarming Smile," Shweta wrote alongside the image.

The video seems to be from the actor's "Kai Po Che!" days.

Recently, Shweta shared that more than one lakh trees were planted across the globe as part of the #Plants4SSR campaign. She posted a video of people planting saplings "More than 1 lakh trees were planted across the globe. #Plants4SSR Thank you so much for making it happen," she wrote alongside the video. Not only this she even dedicated a song titled Josh-e-Jahan that captured the positive spirit of the late actor.

Alongside she wrote, "JOSH-E-JAHAN It has been 90 Days Bhai left his physical body. This song is dedicated to honor and celebrate his ever-felt presence in our lives. #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand."

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Prime accused and Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik, are currently under arrest as part of investigation in the case. The death is being investigated by the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate

