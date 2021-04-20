WATCH: Sara Ali Khan urges all to wear 'mask' amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan urges all to wear 'mask' amid spike in COVID 19 cases

India is currently battling the second wave of Coronavirus, which has infected a lot of people. There has been a surge in the cases due to which several restrictions have been kept in place. The shooting of both films and television shows has been halted for a while to curb the further spread of the deadly virus. Many celebs are coming under the radar of the this wave of COVID-19 that has hit the country badly. Amid the current situation, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has an important message for her fans, friends and followers.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video where she is seen spreading awareness about wearing a mask. She opted for a musical video 'Mask on' for sending a loud and clear message to everyone. In the video, Sara looked beautiful in a dark blue shimmery dress. The Coolie No 1 actress is seen inside a coffee house wearing mask with song in the backdrop plays 'Cover your nose, mouth and don’t leave the house without a mask.'

Earlier, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan urged all his fans, followers and friends to wear masks at all times. The actor asked people to follow all health protocols, including wearing masks to ensure the safety of their loved ones. The 'Big Bull' actor shared the masked-up selfie from Lucknow.

Abhishek took to his Instagram and requested people to take the most necessary precaution. He wrote: "Please, please, please keep your mask on." He also added, "If not for yourself, think about your family, elders, friends and loved ones. #maskup #maskon." In the picture, Abhishek is seen donning off white shirt and a matching muffler. He accessorised his look with a chunky pair of sunglasses and a blue face mask covering half of his face.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The filming of the movie started in December last year. A while back, pictures from the sets of the film in Agra created a splash on the internet. They offered a glimpse into the world of 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay in the avatar of a king and Sara in an all-pink ethnic ensemble.