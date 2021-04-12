WATCH: Sara Ali Khan shares hilarious video with Amrita Singh from her 'Namaste Darshako' series from Gulmarg

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN WATCH: Sara Ali Khan shares hilarious video with Amrita Singh from her 'Namaste Darshako' series

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan who is spending some quality time with her family in the snowclad mountains of Kashmir knows how to keep her fans and followers entertained. The actress is once again back with her 'Namaste Darshako' series. And this time it had a special appearance of Amrita Singh. Sara shared a hilarious video of her mother Amrita Singh from the trip.

At the beginning of the video, Sara and Amrita can be seen sitting in a cable car. Where Sara is enjoying herself and talking like a reporter, Amrita is scared during the ride. Later the mother-daughter duo takes the snowmobile and Sara continues to play her rhyming game.

She captioned her post, "Namaste Darshako. Watch Sara Bako. Out of shame, mommy will face Dhako. But my dear Darshaks Kriypa phone Mat Rakho."

Earlier Sara shared a few pictures from the vacation with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The pictures had a breathtakingly beautiful view with Sara and Ibrahim posing for the pictures. She captioned the photos, "The chosen frozen (sic)."

Later in the evening, Sara posted a couple of videos of her humming and swaying to a live performance of sufi song “Dama Dam Mast Qalandar”.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie no 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is being directed by Aanand L Rai. The film is slated to release late this year.