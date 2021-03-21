Watch: Salman Khan dances with Sonakshi Sinha and kids on World Down Syndrome Day

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Watch: Salman Khan dances with specially-abled kids on World Down Syndrome Day

Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan has a heart of gold, who has provided financial aid to the needy with his Being Human Foundation charity. He never fails to extend his support to all those who need him. The actor shared a throwback video on World Down Syndrome Day on Sunday. The actor can be seen dancing with children with special needs. "Dancing with the kids of Umang. God bless you and love you all. @kakbina #Umang #DownSyndromeDay," the superstar captioned the video on the handle.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with praises for the star. One of the fans wrote, "You're one of the most down to earth man.. Don't know why people disrespect you.. we love you Sallu Bhai." The other wrote, "U r god's child-man wid golden heart."

The actor is currently on a break and is enjoying with actor-politician Bina Kak in Rajasthan. In the video, Bina and Salman's Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha can also be seen shaking a leg with him. He also teaches his hook step to the kids.

On the professional front, Salman is gearing up for the release of Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid, 2021. He also has Antim, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Tiger 3 in the pipeline. Tiger 3 directed by Maneesh Sharma will also feature Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.