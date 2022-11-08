Watch: Salman Khan dances with boxer Nikhat Zareen on Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya, fans love their chemistry

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NIKHAT ZAREEN Salman Khan, Nikhat Zareen dance in a video

Salman Khan was seen dancing with boxer Nikhat Zareen in a video that has been going viral on social media. Nikhat shared a clip in which they were seen dancing to Salman's track Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya from the 90s movie Love. Netizens on social media have been all praise for Nikhat and Salman and many are showering the duo with loving comments. Nikhat said in the caption that she had been waiting for this moment and it was a dream come true for her.

Salman and Nikhat dance in a viral clip

Boxer Nikhat Zareen won the gold medal for India in Women's World Championship held in May. At that time, Salman had congratulated her on social media. In a recent clip on Twitter, Nikhat and Salman were seen dancing together to the Bollywood star's song. The clip seems to be recorded on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan set for which Salman has been shooting. Nikhat shared the clip on social media, writing, "Finallyyyyy intezar khatam hua @BeingSalmanKhan (sic)."

Salman shoots for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Superstar Salman Khan recently announced that Olympic medalist boxer Vijender Singh has joined the cast of his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman shared the casting update on the occasion of the celebrated Indian boxer's 37th birthday.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji, known for movies such as Housefull 4 and Bachchhan Paandey. Salman had announced the project in August when he completed 34 years in the Hindi film industry. The film also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati. It is produced by the actor's banner Salman Khan Films. The 56-year-old actor's last big screen release was Antim: The Final Truth, in which he featured alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Salman's upcoming projects include Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif. He will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

