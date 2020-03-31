WATCH: Raveena Tandon shares video of her cat saying 'no' to bathing

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raveena Tandon shares video of her cat saying 'no' to bathing

Ever heard a cat talking? Well if you haven't, here is a chance to witness it. Raveena Tandon has shared a video on Instagram where her pet cat Puma seems to be saying "no" while being wiped dry after a bath. Sharing the video on Instagram, Raveena captioned: "Ever heard a cat say nooo! #pumathecat say no to a bath, agrees to stay home." The actress revealed that her pet cat Puma's bathing session is "legendary" because she hates taking a bath and Raveena had to spend half an hour first trying to catch her.

Meanwhile, Raveena also advised her fans to "Stay at home, stay safe and enjoy doing what you have always wanted to do but never found the time from meeting deadlines."

Ever heard a Cat say no? #pumathecat hates her bath,but agreed to completely stay indoors during the lockdown.ask her if she likes her bath and a loud Naaaooooo comes across😂 #StayHomeStaySafe @dodo #stayhomeactivities Instagram - @livinitupwithlucifer pic.twitter.com/QpAWKa70PU — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) March 30, 2020

The actress recently took to social media to spread the word that COVID 19 does not spread from animals after reports emerged that people are abandoning their pets due to fear of contamination. On the other hand, she has also been very careful about everything since the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, she posted a video of herself cleaning the cabin of the train by which she was travelling. She could be seen wearing a face mask in the video as well.

"Disinfecting the cabin with wet wipes, sanitiser, before the wheels roll and we get comfy! Better to be safe than sorry. Travel only if very necessary and please take precautions and safety of oneself and the others around you is paramount. #throwback #lastweek, off to a days assignment. Skeletal crew and closed door shoot luckily to a town with no corona cases reported yet. Back home to self-isolate and quarantine at least until 31st March. #throwback," she said.

