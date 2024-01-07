Watch: Ranbir Kapoor all smiles with Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor at Animal success bash

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor always serve major couple goals. The couple stepped out together for Animal's success bash. Ranbir and Alia donned their brightest smiles as the shutterbugs captured them at the venue. In the video, Alia Bhatt was exuding elegance in the gorgeous backless blue satin gown. While Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in the black satin shirt paired with a velvet blazer. In another video, Ranbir was seen posing withAlia Bhatt, Neetu, and Mahesh Bhatt as well.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter Raha were recently clicked at the airport in Mumbai, while they were exiting. Earlier, Alia Bhatt shared some candid pictures from the trip on New Year. In the first photo, Ranbir Kapoor is seen giving a peck on Alia Bhatt's cheek, In another picture, Raha is also seen waving with sunset in the background.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra. The film created quite a stir at the box office. Cited as the return of the Karan Johar era, the romantic drama marks the return of the filmmaker after a long hiatus from direction. Besides, its extended star cast, the film also got great reviews for its storyline.

Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

