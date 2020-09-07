Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Watch: Priyanka Chopra posts a video in new look while sharing her excitement for IPL and its new anthem

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is about to start in UAE and every cricket fan is waiting for the thrilling matches to begin with bated breath. And one such fan is none other than actor Priyanka Chopra, who shared about the same on social media.

PC posted a new video where she is promoting the new season of IPL, which is due to begin in UAE. In the video the actress spoke about how much she is looking forward for the premier league. But apart from that what caught our attention was her new look.

Priyanka captioned her post saying, “I looooooove Cricket!!!! So I’m super excited! Like the anthem 'Aayenge Hum Wapas' says...The Dream 11 IPL is back!!... and I'm going to catch it on @HotstarUSA.

#HotstarUSA is gifting 5 lucky people annual subscriptions to enjoy #Dream11IPL. Just post a video of yourself singing a few lines from the anthem “Aayenge Hum Wapas”, use #AayengeHumWapas & tag HotstarUSA.

This contest is only open to participants in USA. T&C apply. Check the link in my bio for more. Visit the @hotstarusa page to watch the #AayengeHumWapas anthem film.”

Earlier this week, Priyanka celebrated the fourth birthday of her first pet Diana along with her husband Nick Jonas.

On the work front the actress has completed shooting for The White Tiger. Apart from that she also has a Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. As per reports Priyanka has also been roped in to be a part of Matrix 4 cast.

She will soon be seen hosting a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon and is even a part of another Amazon project, Citadel, which is a series and will star Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden who played the role of Robb Stark in the popular TV show.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage