Watch: Kangana Ranaut thanks all for National Award win; sister Rangoli says 'Best birthday gift'

Actress Kangana Ranaut won the National Film Award as Best Actress for the fourth time on Monday, for her performances in Manikarnika and Panga. Shortly after the announcement, she posted a thank-you video on social media for the cast and crew of both films, saying her win would not be possible without them.

Speaking in Hindi, Kangana said: "I just got to know that the National Awards have been announced, in which I have been awarded for my performance in Manikarnika and Panga."

About her win for Manikarnika, she said: "I will be forever grateful to the whole team of Manikarnika for supporting me in every possible manner and standing by me. I want to share the National Award with each one of you."

The actress also thanked her unit of Panga in the video, which she posted on her official accounts in Twitter and Instagram. "I share this award with all of them. When it comes to Panga, I was just an actress. I would like to thank all," she said.

Finally, Kangana thanked her fans and family, saying nothing would have been possible without their support. On Instagram, Kangana wrote as caption with the video: "Words can't express my feelings. Thank you so much."

Kangana's sister Rangoli has all the reasons to celebrate as her sister made it big. Rangoli took to her Instagram and shared a news article of a news wire and wrote, Can you believe this?? 4th National Award for Manikarnika and Panga both… Best actress ever my dearest sis!!!" She also posted a photo from the announcement ceremony of the awards and said, “Best birthday gift ever to my sister,” followed by heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpaypee and Dhanush have been awarded the best actor for Hindi film Bhonsle and Tamil movie Asuran, respectively. Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, won the best Hindi film award, Asuran won for best Tamil film and Jersey won for best Telugu film.

The awards were initially going to be held in May last year but were delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The awards are held by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organization that comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

