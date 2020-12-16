Watch hilarious video of Indian low budget Harry Potter, thank Anupam Kher later!

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMKHER Watch hilarious video of Indian low budget Harry Potter, thanks Anupam Kher later!

Actor Anupam Kher is not only known for his films but also for his wise words and social media presence. He is counted amongst one of the most active celebrities on the Internet space. Thanks to his Instagram and Twitter handle, we keep on getting a glimpse of what is going on in his mind and life. Yet again, the actor on Wednesday shared something that left his fans ROFLing. Taking to the photo-sharing application, Anupam Kher shared a funny video of 'Indian low budget Harry Potter' that left people in splits.

The actor captioned the post, "Indian Low Budget #HarryPotter !!" As soon as it went on Insta, a lot of likes and comments started pouring in. Soon there were many who made hilarious comments like-"Hogwarts will shut down seeing him," "RTO registered as well," "@anupampkher This happens only in India," amongst others.



Just after an hour of sharing, the post garnered more than 9100 likes, 90,000 views, and over 180 comments on Instagram. Meanwhile, Anupam Kher recently launched his latest book titled 'Your Best Day Is Today.'

Kher said, "I am delighted to release his first-ever copy at the oldest bookstore of Dehradun. He emphasised the need to rethink, reboot and reset the button, and having done that we shouldn't mess it up. In his interaction with the media, he said I am an optimist and was enjoying his visit to Dehradun as he himself hails from a Shimla another small hill station."

On the acting front, Anupam Kher was last seen in 'One Day: Justice Delivered in 2019.' He has completed the shooting of Vivek Agnihotri’s The Last Show, co-featuring Satish Kaushik.