Was Kapil Sharma the reason behind Upasana Singh aka Bua exiting TKSS? Actress reveals the truth

Kapil Sharma the reason behind Upasana Singh exit from TKSS?

The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining fans not just with the jokes but also with the appearance of various celebrity guests. However, some of the old members of Kapil's show, then named 'Comedy Nights With Kapil,' are not a part of the show's new season. These include Upasana Singh, Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar among others. While, none of them has actually opened up on the stated matter, fans speculated that some rift with the host-actor Kapil Sharma is the reason behind the aforementioned cast's exit.

Talking about the same, Upasana Singh aka 'Pinky Bua' of Comedy Nights revealed that her contract with the channel was the reason she couldn't join Kapil's new show. Clearing the speculations, Upasana told TellyChakkar.com, "When I was playing Bua, it was fun working with Kapil. Later, he started his own show and moved to another channel. I could not move to another channel because I had signed a contract and had to continue working for the channel. There was no rift with Kapil but people thought I wasn't happy working with him."

Further, Upasana added that she was ready to work with Kapil Sharma but not for a few minutes as she want to do something creatively satisfying. "I did a few episodes with Kapil but then I realised I wanted to do something creatively satisfying than just be a part of his show for a few minutes. Kapil and I are on good terms and we regularly communicate with each other. I am hoping that he will someday write a role for me because that will justify my talent and creatively satisfy me as an actor," the actress added.

For the unversed, Upasana Singh, who became a household name with her character of ‘Pinky Bua’ in Comedy Nights with Kapil had quit Colors’ show in 2016. Her decision of quitting came as a shocker because when Kapil Sharma moved to Sony following his spat with Colors, Upasana Singh aka Bua was the only one to stay back while the entire team of CNWK including the judge Navjot Singh Siddhu had moved to 'The Kapil Sharma Show.'