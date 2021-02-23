Warina Hussain turns 22: Actress receives a special pendant. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WARINA HUSSAIN Warina Hussain turns 22

Happy Birthday! The Bollywood actress Warina Hussain turned 22 on Tuesday. On her special day, Warina took to Instagram to upload a cute video of herself cutting the birthday cake and celebrating. In the clip, the actress can be seen wishing herself, and just beside her is a pink trunk filled with birthday gifts by her friend, the trunk contains a lot of gifts, one of which is a tiara that Warina throws her hands-on first and crowns herself.

Throughout the video, Warina Hussain can be heard singing "Happy Birthday to me" which is filmed by her friend. It is a cute video in which she is eagerly opening presents from the trunk.

"No one to sing the birthday tune? Hold my Tiara...I got me...thank u dearest @darshanpateldallas for this beautiful setup and gifts... all the way from Dallas us !! made me feel so so special #piscesseason #birthdaygirl #2021," she captioned the video.

See her post here:

While in another video, Warina flaunts a pendant, not an ordinary one but the one made of 12 metals. The pendant represents an alien in a spaceship with the text "I want to believe".

Take a look:

The actress made a graceful debut in Bollywood back in 2018 with her film, 'Loveyatri', and since then people have fallen in love with her. Warina Hussain later appeared in 'Dabangg 3' with a hit song 'Munna Badnam Hua' along with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

On the work front, Warina Hussain is making her south debut along with Kalyanram in an NTR production film. Warina Hussain has recently wrapped up another Bollywood feature film, 'The Incomplete Man'.