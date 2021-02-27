Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEJOHNABRAHAM Want to stay away from trend business, but continue entertaining masses: John Abraham

Actor John Abraham on Friday said commercial movies have contributed immensely to his film career and and he would continue to cater to masses through his films. The model-actor made his debut in 2003 with "Jism", and followed it up with hits like "Dhoom", "Garam Masala", "Taxi No. 9211", "Dostana", "New York", "Madras Cafe", "Dishoom", "Parmanu", "Satyameva Jayate" and "Batla House" among others.

Citing example of Sanjay Gupta''s 2013 movie "Shootout at Wadala", Abraham said his character, Manya Surve, gave a great push to his popularity.

"You must do films that relate to mass and universal audiences and not to people in a fancy theatre. I know what Manya Surve did for me and Sanjay Gupta. It has reliability with large section of audience, especially in the interiors of India, where they remember the characters," Abraham told reporters here at the trailer launch of his and Gupta''s upcoming movie "Mumbai Saga".

The upcoming gangster drama also features actors Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Agarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Amole Gupta,

Abraham said he prefers to stay away from trending on social media, but enjoys entertaining the masses.

"I am scared to trend because if I trend, I am a joke. I want to stay away from trend business. I want to reach out to masses. Mumbai Saga'' is giving us the opportunity to go back into the masses where we belong to. My career was made in (single) screens so why can''t I reach out to them and cater to them," he said.

Post "Mumbai Saga", Abraham will also be seen in action movie "Attack" and "Satyameva Jayate 2".