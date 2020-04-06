Image Source : INSTAGRAM Want to know what's Sara Ali Khan's lockdown mantra? It's riyaz, training, and repetition

Many Bollywood celebrities have made it a point to regularly share their lockdown routine, if what they are up to while quarantining at home. Actress Sara Ali Khan has tips for her fans to beat lockdown boredom -- especially the Monday blues during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a throwback dance rehearsal video. What's more, the budding actress seemed to be in a poetic mood, rhyming her advice in the caption.

"Monday motivation...Sara's suggestion- dance edition... Revisit any previous tradition... Riyaaz, training, repetition... It'll all come to fruition... And of course- I must mention In this ‘quarantine' any routine will help your condition.#sarakishayari #QuarantineKiTayari #stayhome #staysafe," she wrote. Have a look:

Soon fans have their share of reaction on the same. Reacting to the post, a user commented: "Much needed motivation." Another one commented: "Beautiful and amazing."

A few days back too she shared a throwback video of herself where she was seen dancing. Check it out:

On the work front, Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of "Coolie No.1". She will also be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in "Atrangi Re".

-With IANS inputs

