Waheeda Rehman turns wildlife photographer, says, 'You need passion, patience and luck in it'

Bollywood legend Waheeda Rehman has turned a wildlife photographer for a cause. The 81-year-old actress says a person need passion, patience and luck while pursuing wildlife photography, adding that she has travelled across India, Tanzania, Namibia and Kenya to click pictures and it has been an enjoyable experience.

Rehman along with industrialist Harsh Mariwala's wife Archana Mariwala, Urvi Piramal (wife of the late Ashok Piramal) and singer Roop Kumar Rathod has displayed their photographic efforts at Byculla Gallery in the city. They are, in fact, among the 24 amateur photographers who have been mentored by legendary lensman Himanshuu Sheth; he guided them on safaris from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to Amazon and Galapagos.

"Earlier, we didn't had any school or teacher to learn photography, so I used to do it in a haphazard manner. But after I retired, I had enough time to learn and pay attention to the art. Luckily, I met Himanshuu (Sheth) and he teaches us, and takes us around for safaris. I thoroughly enjoy the experience. It's a beautiful feeling," said Rehman, while interacting with the media at Meraki Photo Exhibition.

She added: "I am happy that I am pursuing a nice hobby. I was always passionate about photography. I feel you need passion, patience and luck to take the kind of pictures (wildlife pictures) that we have displayed here. I have been taking pictures for a long time but not without learning properly. I have learnt it from Himanshuu Sheth. We have travelled across India, Tanzania, Namibia, Maasai Mara (Kenya), Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to take these pictures," she said.

