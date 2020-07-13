Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAI/VIVEKOBEROI Vivek Oberoi wishes speedy recovery to Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan from COVID-19

The news of the Bachchan family being infected from COVID-19 has sent shockwaves to the country. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday shared on social media about him being positive later which his son and actor Abhishek as well tweeted about his health. On Sunday, reports of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her eight-year-old daughter being coronavirus positive left everyone worried. Soon their industry counterparts and fans from all over the country and the world started sending get well soon wishes for them. One amongst those was actor Vivek Oberoi who took to twitter and retweeted a news piece and wrote, "Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family." Apart from this he even tweeted for Big B and Abhishek as he wrote, "Wishing @SrBachchan sir & @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery. We’re all praying for you! Get well super soon! Take care."

Informing everyone about Aishwarya and Aaradhya being tested positive, Abhishek wrote, "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers ??"

Have a look at their tweets here:

Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family🙏 https://t.co/23BEckqTLa — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 12, 2020

Wishing @SrBachchan sir & @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery🙏



We’re all praying for you! Get well super soon! Take care 🙏 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 11, 2020

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Previously, informing about his health Abhishek wrote, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Big B on late Sunday thanked everyone for their support and wrote, "... to them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love ..I put my hands together and say thank you."

Rest of the family members including Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli and Agastya have tested negative for the virus. Both Amitabh and Abhishek are doing well in the hospital and their condition is stable. Meanwhile, the reports of 28 people including their staff who were tested for the virus.

