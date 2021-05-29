Vivek Oberoi starts fundraiser for over 3,000 underprivileged kids battling cancer

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVEK OBEROI Vivek Oberoi

Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi has stepped forward to help those in need. He has come forward to aid underprivileged children who are battling cancer. Sharing a video on his verified social media accounts, Vivek informed that he plans to help 3000 children by providing them with food. The actor added that he plans to reach out to more children within the next three months.

In a video message posted on Instagram, Vivek also urged people to contribute as much as they can, adding that a contribution of just Rs 1,000 could go into providing an entire month's food to a child fighting cancer. The actor is joining hands with Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) to save the lives of those who cannot afford treatments. They are building funds to sustain the meal program for the next three months.

"Cancer Patients Aid Association has been taking care of cancer patients for the past 52 years. Ever since #Covid19, cancer treatments have been delayed, increasing treatment time. While they wait, it is important to build their immunity through proper nutrition. CPAA is creating a meal program for the next three months, but they can’t do this alone, they need your help. Let us come together with @milaapdotorg and help these cancer patients fight hunger," he captioned the post.

On the acting front, Vivek will soon be seen in the horror thriller "Rosie: The Saffron Chapter", which marks the screen debut of TV star Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari. The film directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra is said to be based on the real incident of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie from Gurugram, who was an employee at a BPO company.

