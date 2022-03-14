Vivek Agnihotri to come up with web series on The Kashmir Files, says, 'We have so much material..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVEKAGNIHOTRI The Kashmir Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi

Highlights Anupam Kher plays Pushkar Nath Pandit, whose family was a victim of the violence in 1989

The film has been declared tax free in Gujarat, UP and Karnataka

'The Kashmir Files' is a movie about the testimonial of 700 Kashmiri Pandits, who were never heard or seen before, said director Vivek Agnihotri. He along with the cast and producer of the movie was in the national capital to interact with the media on the movie. He said that it took him and his team four years to research and make the movie, and the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) helped him find and locate the Kashmiri Pandits, who were the direct victims of the violence in Kashmir.

Agnihotri said, "We have so much material that we can produce a series. All accounts are heart-wrenching ones. These are human stories... We are thinking about it... We will come out with a series."

"The immense response that we got from the community was tremendous. These are all true accounts. Nobody knew about these. When we began with the thought, no one believed that this had happened with Kashmiri Hindus."

Anupam Kher's incredible performance in the film has been garnering critical acclaim. Calling it the result of the pain of being a Kashmir Pandit himself and listening to the tragic stories of his community members, he said the role is about the truth in Kashmir.

Kher said: "It is not a film but a wound that can never be healed." He said the movie presented a truth that had never come out. His character of Pushkar Nath is central to the movie; it is the soul of the gut-wrenching movie.

He said: "Nobody spoke about the Kashmiri Pandits. Nobody had any knowledge about the trauma they went through. It was Abhisekh Agarwal, a producer from Hyderabad, who came forward for the movie when there was no one to support."

'The Kashmir Files' is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity. The film features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

