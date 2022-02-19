Vivek Agnihotri receives death threats to stop release of The Kashmir Files, filmmaker deactivates Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVEK AGNIHOTRI Vivek Agnihotri

After receiving death threats and calls to stop the release of his upcoming movie, ‘The Kashmir Files’, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has now deactivated his Twitter account. The filmmaker penned down an open letter explaining the ordeal that he has gone through and shared it on his social media for the audience to know.

“A lot of people are wondering if my twitter account is suspended. No, it’s not. I have deactivated it. Here is why: Since I started the campaign of #TheKashmirFiles, Twitter shadow banned me. My followers dropped drastically and most of my followers couldn’t see any of my tweets. On top of that, my DM was filled with vulgar and threatening messages (by you know who). It’s not that I can’t handle such elements, but it seemed there were many Pakistani & Chinese bots. However tough you may be, it’s mentally testing to be surrounded by such intense hate and threats for your family. For what? Making an honest film on the pain and sufferings of our Kashmiri brothers & sisters? Is that why they are rattled that the truth may come out? The ugly world of social media has given power to lot of evil elements. And our silence gives them hope to succeed. TheKashmirFiles breaks that silence. Loud and clear."

Continuing further, he added, "I have always spoken against India’s enemies. #The KashmirFiles is an attempt to expose inhuman terrorism that has destroyed India’s most sacred land of Shiva & Saraswati. And now religious terrorism is making inroads in mainland India. That’s why they want people like me silenced. I always speak for those who can’t be heard. I have been exposing many untruths and fake narratives by anti-India Urban Naxals. They want to silence me. But I know very well that silence helps tragic events like Kashmir Genocide. They must know that I can’t be silenced. I thank all my followers and fans for your love and support. Love. Always. VRA”

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community. The film features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, is scheduled to release in theatres on 11th March, 2022.