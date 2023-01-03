Tuesday, January 03, 2023
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Vivek Agnihotri & Anupam Kher to collaborate once again in 'The Vaccine War' | DEETS

Vivek Agnihotri & Anupam Kher to collaborate once again in 'The Vaccine War' | DEETS

Veteran actor Anupam Kher will be seen in filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'. This will mark the actor's 534th movie.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2023 0:05 IST
Vivek Agnihotri-Anupam Kher to collaborate once again
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVEKAGNIHOTRI, ANUPAMKHER Vivek Agnihotri-Anupam Kher to collaborate once again

It is revealed that veteran actor Anupam Kher will be seen in filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'. This will mark the actor's 534th movie. Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself holding the film's clapboard. He wrote as the caption: "Announcing my 534th film!!! #TheVaccineWar directed by @vivekagnihotri fascinating and inspirational! Jai Hind."

This will be the second time Anupam will be collaborating with Agnihotri. The two worked together in 'The Kashmir Files' previously.

As per the makers, the story is based on true events and on very important people, which makes Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri draw in a prominent star cast for the characters and has kept them a secret.

Produced by Pallavi Joshi, 'The Vaccine War' presents a narrative on Indian scientists and on the people who have sacrificed their days and nights for over two years to develop the vaccine during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Stories
As storm rages over 'The Kashmir Files', 'X' on his luggage upsets Vivek Agnihotri

As storm rages over 'The Kashmir Files', 'X' on his luggage upsets Vivek Agnihotri

The Kashmir Files row: Vivek Agnihotri reveals interviewing 700 victims while making film

The Kashmir Files row: Vivek Agnihotri reveals interviewing 700 victims while making film

Contempt case: HC asks Vivek Agnihotri to appear before court, apologise in person

Contempt case: HC asks Vivek Agnihotri to appear before court, apologise in person

Vivek Agnihotri asks Anurag to prove 'The Kashmir Files' was a lie; takes indirect jab at 'Dobaaraa'

Vivek Agnihotri asks Anurag to prove 'The Kashmir Files' was a lie; takes indirect jab at 'Dobaaraa'

The film is slated to release in cinemas on August 15, 2023.

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News