Vishnu Vishal-Jwala Gutta wedding: Sneak peek into couple's engagement, haldi ceremonies | PICS

Actor-producer Vishnu Vishal and ace badminton player Jwala Gutta tied the knot today (Thursday). Jwala and Vishnu who had been dating for a long time now looked extremely in love in their dreamy wedding pictures. Some adorable moments of couple's pre-wedding festivities have surfaced on the internet. Jwala shared a glimpse of her Haldi ceremonies on her Instagram stories which took place earlier in the day. Jwala looked gorgeous in a beautiful yellow saree. You can see the fun she had in the pictures.

The couple got engaged in September last year. They had been dating for quite some time now. Earlier, they took to their verified social media accounts to announce their wedding date.

Vishnu and Jwala posted a similar picture of a wedding invitation on Instagram writing, “Life is a journey... embrace it... have faith and take the leap...Need all your love and support as always,” followed by the hashtag #JwalaVished.

The text on the card reads: "The card read, “With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear.

"We are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon is over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness.”

For the unversed, the couple made their relationship public on social media around two years ago. It was on Jwala's 37th birthday that the Commonwealth Game gold medallist badminton ace got engaged to Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal last year. The 1992 and 1996 Olympian, had taken to Twitter to share the news with her fans. "N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was!" she wrote, alongside two photos with Vishal.

"Today when I think of my life, what a journey it has been in 2day I realise there is so much more to look forward to!" she said. "Towards our family, Aryan, friends and work! It's gonna be another great journey am sure."

Aryan is Vishal's son with his previous marriage with actor Rajini Natraj. Jwala, too, was married earlier to four-time national singles badminton player Chetan Anand, from 2005 to 2011. Jwala and Vishal had confirmed their relationship around two years ago.

