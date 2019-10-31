Vishal Dadlani warns muscians against using Vishal-Shekhar compositions

Vishal Dadlani has issued a warning against using Vishal-Shekhar songs without their permission

Music composer Vishal Dadlani has warned filmmakers and musicians against remixing his composition. In a tweet that Vishal put out, the music composer looked quite miffed up with the latest trend of rehashing and reusing hit tracks, he said 'Warning: I WILL sue anyone making remixes of Vishal & Shekhar songs. I'll even move court against the films & musicians. After Saaki Saaki, I hear upcoming bastardisations include Dus Bahaane, Deedaar De, Sajnaji Vaari Vaari, Desi Girl & more. Make your own songs, vultures!'

Warning: I WILL sue anyone making remixes of Vishal & Shekhar songs. I'll even move court against the films & musicians.



After Saaki Saaki, I hear upcoming bastardisations include Dus Bahaane, Deedaar De, Sajnaji Vaari Vaari, Desi Girl & more.



Make your own songs, vultures! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 30, 2019

Vishal also shared his tweet's screenshot on his Instagram adding, 'Warning. Do NOT remix Vishal and Shekhar songs without our permission, due credit & remuneration. I will come for you hard, legally. Especially the musicians doing it. This will become very, very personal, even if you are a friend'

Remixing songs has become the new trend in Bollywood film with filmmakers and musicians banking on old super hit tracks as a sure shot hit formula. Vishal-Shekhar's super hit track 'Saki Saki' from Sanjay Dutt's Musafir was recently recreated for John Abraham's Batla House. The original song has been remixed by music composer Tanishk Bagchi for Batla House. This trend is currently in no mood to stop and almost every film has a recreated song of a past hit. ‘Tum Par Hum Hain Atke’ from Salman Khan, Kajol starrer Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya Hai has been rehashed and picturized on John Abraham and Ileana D’cruz in their upcoming film Pagalpanti.

This trend has been also been surrounded by controversies as the original singers composers have often expressed their displeasure over the use of their compositions. In a recent incident, musician Dr. Zeus had slammed makers of Ayushmann Khurana's Bala for plagiarism. Dr Zeus' composition 'Kangana' has been recreated for the movie