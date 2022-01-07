Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VISHAL DADLANI, KUBBRA SAIT Vishal Dadlani, Kubbra Sait test positive for COVID19

Music composer Vishal Dadlani and actress Kubbra Sait on Friday revealed that they have contracted COVID-19. Taking to Instagram, Vishal penned a note about his diagnosis stating that he has mild symptoms. "At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful," he wrote.

He also requested asked people, who met him recently, to get tested as well. "This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this week or last 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I have tested Covid positive," he informed.

After learning about his diagnosis, fans and members of the film industry showered him with get well soon messages. "Get well soon Vishal," actor Varun Dhawan commented. "Damnn... sending you tons of love and strength to get through this ASAP," actress Sophie Choudry wrote.



On the other hand, Kubbra Sait shared a note, saying "Hey beautiful peeps, first and foremost #maskup Second of first, I've tested positive with mild/ asymptomatic covid-19. If we were in contact with me, please run a home test... (so that we don't burden the already burdened testing system). I haven't still received the results from the lab it's been 36 hours), else better stay indoors and take a break. You may not even realise you're a carrier (at this stage). I'm alright. Resting and watching TV. Stay calm state of mind, consume loads of fluids, watch little tv and phone. So in 5-7 days, we can say #ByeOmicron."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUBBRA SAIT Kubbra Sait test positive for COVID19

Several Bollywood and television celebrities have tested positive of COVID19. Earlier, Swara Bhasker confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID19. She also urged those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested just to be safe. Issuing a statement, Swara revealed that she along with her family have been isolated since January 5.