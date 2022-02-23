Virat Kohli snapped in turban with wife Anushka Sharma, fans ask, 'Shooting for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi 2?’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_CELEBS_CLUB_ Lovingly called 'Virushka' by their fans, Anushka, Virat tied the knot in 2017.

Highlights Virat, Anushka tied the knot in 2017

The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were spotted on the sets of an advertisement shoot on Wednesday (February 23). Several pictures of the couple from the sets have gone viral on social media platforms. In the pictures, the former Captain of the Indian cricket team was seen wearing a black turban, plain white shirt and beige coloured pants.

Anushka wore a light pink cotton kurta and sported a white mask on the sets. Fans showered love on the pictures and most of them especially loved the 'turban' look of Virat. Most of them were left intrigued and asked if they were shooting for Anushka's hit film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi's sequel. One of the fans wrote, "Virat paji tusi great ho." Another said, "Aww they are looking soo cute."

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_CELEBS_CLUB_ Lovingly called 'Virushka' by their fans, Anushka, Virat tied the knot in 2017.

The couple has often acted in ads together and fans have loved their organic onscreen chemistry. They also reportedly fell in love during the shoot of a shampoo ad, where they met for the first time.

Lovingly called 'Virushka' by their fans, the two tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika, in 2021.

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika's face revealed; fans say, 'Carbon copy of papa'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started filming for the film 'Chakda Express', inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami, while Virat last played against West Indies in the T-20 series at Eden Gardens.

Also read: Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma begins prep for Jhulan Goswami biopic by getting into shape

-with ANI inputs