Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli showers love on Anushka Sharma in cute pic as baby Vamika turns two months old

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli treated his fans with an adorable picture of himself with wife Anushka Sharma as the couple celebrated the two months birthday of their daughter Vamika. Virat took to his Instagram and shared the picture with a heart emoji in the caption.

Virat can be seen kissing Anushka in the candid picture. Anushka was all smiles as she was seen wearing a blue-and-white striped nightsuit with a floral pattern. Meanwhile, Virat wore a white half-sleeved T-shirt. Their friends, fans and followers showered the post with love and wishes in the comments sections. DJ Chetas dropped a heart with folded hands emojis in the comments.

In the evening, Anushka shared a picture from Vamika's 2 months birthday celebrations. Taking to Instagram stories, the actress posted a picture of a rainbow-themed cake and wrote, "Happy two months to us" over it.

Anushka Sharma gave birth to her daughter Vamika on January 11. The actress recently introduced her daughter to the world with an Instagram post, however, fans couldn't see their daughter's face.

Anushka shared a photograph of herself along with husband Virat Kohli where she is holding the baby and wrote: "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full of love. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

Meanwhile, on the occasion of International Women's Day. Virat posted a touching message for his wife Anushka Sharma and their newborn daughter, Vamika.

"Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world," wrote Kohli on Instagram handle.