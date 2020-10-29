Virat Kohli's video asking pregnant wife Anushka Sharma if she has eaten is too cute for words

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MUSIC__AND__MASTHI Virat Kohli's video asking pregnant wife Anushka Sharma if she has eaten is adorable

Actress Anushka Sharma is in UAE these days with husband Virat Kohli who is playing at the Indian Premier League. The actress is always seen cheering up for the cricketer and even though she is pregnant, the actress has hardly missed any game. Recently, during Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore's game with MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, Anushka and Virat melted hearts with cute exchange through hand gestures.

A video has gone viral on the internet in which Virat Kohli can be seen asking his pregnant wife Anushka if she has eaten from the field through gestures. The actress then replies with a thumbs-up from the stands. The duo also share a brief conversation in gestures. This won hearts of the people. Dressed in a red dress and large golden hoop earrings, Anushka looked gorgeous. Check out the video here-

Earlier in August, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced that they are expecting their first baby together. The actress flaunted her baby bump in a cute photo and wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021" Virat also shared the same adorable photo on his social media with the same caption. While Anushka flaunted black and white polka dots outfit, Virat looked dashing in a grey tee and white pants in the picture.

In an interview with RCB Bold Diaries, on the YouTube channel of the IPL team he represents Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli had revealed that the couple is looking forward to having the third member of the family join them soon.

He said, "It is an incredible feeling. It puts things into perspective for you. It is a beautiful feeling. It is difficult to describe how you feel, but when we found it, we were over the moon. When we announced, the kind of love that was showered on us it was amazing. People were genuinely so emotional and happy for us. We are looking forward to the third member joining the clan."

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L. Rai directorial Zero also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Soon after the release of the film, the actress flew away to Australia to spend some quality time with her husband Virat Kohli and took a break from acting. However, she has been active as a producer. Anushka's Clean Slate Films treated the viewers with two web shows during the lockdown-- Pataal Lok and Bulbull.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage