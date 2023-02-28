Virat Kohli reveals Anushka Sharma has made massive sacrifices, calls her an inspiration

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Virat Kohli reveals Anushka Sharma has made sacrifices

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adored celebrity couples. The lovebirds married in 2017 and have been happily married for five years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in January 2021. The cricketer recently appeared in a RCB podcast with Danish Sait and addressed his wife Anushka's sacrifices as a mother and stated that she has been an inspiration to him.

In the podcast, Kohli opened up about the COVID-19 lockdown phase. He said, "The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement."

He further went on to say, "When you look for inspiration, you start from home and, obviously, Anushka has been a big inspiration for me. My life had a completely different perspective. When you fall in love with a person, you start processing those changes within you as well. Her outlook towards life was different and it urged me to change for the better and become more accepting of things."

On the professional front, Anushka will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The film will mark her return to the big screen after four years. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

