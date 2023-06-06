Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra to join Bear Grylls on adventurous journey after Akshay & Ranveer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VIRATKOHLI, PRIYANKACHOPRA Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra to join Bear Grylls

After the exhilarating escapades of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Akshay Kumar, among others, alongside Bear Grylls, it appears that fresh episodes will feature new celebrities. Bear Grylls had previously expressed his eagerness to venture into the wild with Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli, and he has now confirmed ongoing discussions with them. It seems that we will soon have the opportunity to witness their exciting encounters with adventure.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, the survival expert said, "I am keeping my fingers crossed. A lot if happening. We are working on the plan right now. We have not confirmed anything yet, but things are moving in the right direction."

He added, "Priyanka is the number one (celebrity) for our next show along with Virat Kohli. Both of them are such inspirational figures, who are loved around the world. So, getting to hear their stories and getting to know their journey and their life would be such a privilege for me and everyone."

Grylls went on to speak about his love for India. He said, "I first travelled to India when I was 18, when I got my first view of Mount Everest. That opened the door to so much more in my life. And I’ll always be grateful to India for that. So, I love to return and do more shows there. Wherever I go in the country, I feel warmth and love. It is hard to explain but I feel an incredible connection with India, whether I am with PM Modi, or with Ranveer or just meeting people of the country. It’s so beautiful."

In case you're unfamiliar, Bear Grylls gained fame through his television series "Man vs. Wild" (2006–2011). He has also been actively engaged in various wilderness survival television shows both in the UK and the US, including "Running Wild with Bear Grylls" and "The Island with Bear Grylls.

