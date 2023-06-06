Tuesday, June 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra to join Bear Grylls on adventurous journey after Akshay & Ranveer

Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra to join Bear Grylls on adventurous journey after Akshay & Ranveer

New celebrities will join Bear Grylls after Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Akshay Kumar for thrilling adventures. Discussions with Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli are underway.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 06, 2023 16:23 IST
Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra to join Bear Grylls
Image Source : INSTA/VIRATKOHLI, PRIYANKACHOPRA Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra to join Bear Grylls

After the exhilarating escapades of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Akshay Kumar, among others, alongside Bear Grylls, it appears that fresh episodes will feature new celebrities. Bear Grylls had previously expressed his eagerness to venture into the wild with Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli, and he has now confirmed ongoing discussions with them. It seems that we will soon have the opportunity to witness their exciting encounters with adventure.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, the survival expert said, "I am keeping my fingers crossed. A lot if happening. We are working on the plan right now. We have not confirmed anything yet, but things are moving in the right direction."

He added, "Priyanka is the number one (celebrity) for our next show along with Virat Kohli. Both of them are such inspirational figures, who are loved around the world. So, getting to hear their stories and getting to know their journey and their life would be such a privilege for me and everyone."

Grylls went on to speak about his love for India. He said, "I first travelled to India when I was 18, when I got my first view of Mount Everest. That opened the door to so much more in my life. And I’ll always be grateful to India for that. So, I love to return and do more shows there. Wherever I go in the country, I feel warmth and love. It is hard to explain but I feel an incredible connection with India, whether I am with PM Modi, or with Ranveer or just meeting people of the country. It’s so beautiful."

Related Stories
Virat Kohli injures his knee ahead of WTC Final, Sanjay Bangar gives an update

Virat Kohli injures his knee ahead of WTC Final, Sanjay Bangar gives an update

Sara Tendulkar's fan page thanks Shubman Gill as MI reach top 4; cricketer faces wrath of Virat fans

Sara Tendulkar's fan page thanks Shubman Gill as MI reach top 4; cricketer faces wrath of Virat fans

Virat Kohli adds another feather to his cap, becomes first and only Indian to do so

Virat Kohli adds another feather to his cap, becomes first and only Indian to do so

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's London diaries include coffee date and adorable photo

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's London diaries include coffee date and adorable photo

In case you're unfamiliar, Bear Grylls gained fame through his television series "Man vs. Wild" (2006–2011). He has also been actively engaged in various wilderness survival television shows both in the UK and the US, including "Running Wild with Bear Grylls" and "The Island with Bear Grylls.

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News