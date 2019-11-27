Virat Kohli's throwback picture with Anushka Sharma from Bhutan vacation will take your breaths away

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have made it a point to make everyone fall in love with their cute chemistry and love for each other. The adventurous couple is often seen heading out for vacations to spend some 'me time.' Sometime back they went on a vacation to Bhutan from where they constantly updated their fans by sharing adorable pictures. On Wednesday, the Indian team captain shared a beautiful throwback picture from the exotic location in which they can be seen walking down mountain terrain.

The picture was shared on Instagram and depicted their journey of life. Captioning the same, he wrote, “Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But love@anushkasharma.”

The picture, as soon as it was uploaded, got over 3 lakh ‘likes’ and was filled with comments from their fans saying, “couple goals,” ”Cute couple Virushka,” “You are so close to nature @anushkasharma @virat.kohli.”

The duo was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport where the actress greeted him with a huge 'hi' as he came back from Kolkata. Have a look:

Meanwhile, check out their pictures from Bhutan here:

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero which co-starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

