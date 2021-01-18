Image Source : TWITTER/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli changes Twitter bio to 'a proud husband and father' after Anushka Sharma gives birth to baby girl

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is not only a proud mother, but also a proud wife after his cricketer-husband Virat Kohli changed his Twitter bio to 'A proud husband and father' after the birth of their baby girl. The celebrity couple welcomed their first child on January 11. The couple had been very particular about keeping their daughter and requested the paparazzi's to not photograph their child.

Announcing the news of their baby girl, Virat had shared a note on January 11. He wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.” The cricketer is currently on paternity leave.

Soon, the fans went crazy on the internet and started trending their names along with wishes. Not only this, but many even shared anonymous pictures and not that even names for the little baby. From Virushka to Anvira, there were all sort of suggestions for the new parents in the town.

On the related note, Anushka was also featured on Vogue cover, flaunting her baby bump. Talking about raising her baby, the actress said, "We do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through."

The celebrity couple who got hicthed in the year 2017 announced their pregnancy last year in August on their respective social media accounts and wrote alongside, "And then we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."