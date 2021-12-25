Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEERSINGH Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma heap praise on '83', call it a 'Fantastically made movie'

Team India captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma have heaped praise on the 1983 World Cup drama '83'. Kohli tweeted: "Couldn't have relived the most iconic moment of Indian cricket history in a better manner. A fantastically made movie which immerses you in the events and the emotion of the world cup in 1983. Splendid performances as well."

The 1983 World Cup triumph arguably remains the greatest cricketing moment in the history of the nation. The Indian team led by Kapil Dev weren't even considered as one of the serious contenders, yet they stood up against extreme odds and delivered at the grandest stage of all.

Anushka, too, shared positive feedback for the film and highlighted Ranveer Singh's stellar performance. She said: "A magical moment in India's sporting history brought to life so beautifully by the entire team of #83TheFilm. @kabirkhankk thank you for letting the newer generations relive this through your film and @RanveerOfficial, what can I say?"

She added: "You are just superlative in the film. Not a single false note from you in any frame, just sheer brilliance on your part. Loved all performances equally! Well played team 83 @deepikapadukone @RelianceEnt."

Meanwhile, on Friday, Ranveer took to Instagram, where he shared a screenshot of the message written by Rajiv Mehra, a Mumbai-based certified fitness trainer who has also trained Shahid Kapoor for the upcoming cricket drama "Jersey". Ranveer's coach wrote: "I am just too overwhelmed and grateful to God and everyone who has been a part of this epic. What it has become and what results we are seeing are just the outcome of the sheer honesty of the work put in by all." He added: "It was like a prayer for you, I remember how much love, sweat you have poured in."

Talking about Ranveer's preparations for the role, his coach said: "Every batting session, every ball that I bowled to you, every single ball you bowled in practice, every single exercise we did, every single pool session and each and every minute we have spent in pursuit of excellence ... Is all worth it, Ranveer."

He concluded by saying: "I can't love and thank you enough, I'm just inspired by every inch of who you are."