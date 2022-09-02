Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma buy farmhouse in Alibaug worth Rs. 19.24 cr | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma buy farmhouse in Alibaug

Virat Kohli, who is currently in the UAE for the Asia Cup 2022, recently purchased a real estate property in Alibaug. Virat and Anushka are one of the most respected celebrity couples in our country. The couple has hit the headlines time and again for various reasons. They are now doing the rounds on the internet after the news broke of their new grand purchase. According to a report in ETimes, the power couple purchased a lavish farmhouse in Alibaug on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Anushka and Virat spent over Rs 19.24 crore on the farmhouse, which is set on 8 acres of land near the village of Zirad. They also made a deposit of Rs 1.15 crore into the government's treasury. The deal was closed by Virat Kohli's brother Vikas since Virat is in Dubai for the Asia Cup Tournament. They also paid Rs 3.35 lakh in custom duty.

Recently, ETimes also reported that the former captain has acquired a part of "Gouri Kunj," bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu suburb that belongs to the family of actor-singer Kishore Kumar, and is preparing to open his next restaurant at the place. The cricketer already has his own chain, 'One8 Commune,' titled after his jersey number '18.' The restaurant chain has outlets in Kolkata, Pune, and the cricketer's home town, Delhi. According to reports, Virat Kohli's lease is for five years, and the house is undergoing substantial renovations, with the restaurant slated to open any day now.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Virat is currently competing in the Asia Cup Tournament in the UAE. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress, in which she will portray the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will mark her comeback to the big screen after a three-year hiatus. She was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero in 2018.

DON'T MISS

Kartik Aaryan calls 'Rooh Baba Ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa' another addition to success of the film

Cuttputlli Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar cop drama gets a thumbs up, netizens call it a 'masterpiece'

Amitabh Bachchan is back in action, joins Kaun Banega Crorepati after 'resting on first day of work'

Latest Entertainment News