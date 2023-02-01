Virat Kohli's adorable photo with Vamika from Rishikesh melts netizens; Anushka Sharma is all hearts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRATKOHLI Virat Kohli enjoying special time with Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are on a spiritual spree as they have been visiting many spiritual places lately. Ahead of the Test series against Australia, the former India captain Virat visited Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh with his wife and daughter Vamika. The photos of the couple's visit have been going viral on the internet. In many photos, Virushka can be seen seeking blessings at the Ashram. Now, the duo has shared some special moments from their Rishikesh trip on Instagram, leaving fans starry-eyed.

Virat Kohli shared a beautiful picture with his daughter Vamika in which the two can be seen trekking together in the mountains. While the cricketer only dropped a red heart in the caption, his post was instantly flooded with comments from the fans. A user said, "Dad's little princess." Another wrote, "Perfect father daughter duo... stay safe."

Anushka Sharma also shared a few photos from the trip. In one of the snaps, Virat can be seen helping Vamika touch the river while holding her. The cute photo grabbed many eyeballs. Anushka captioned the post saying, "There’s a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top"

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also arranged a religious feast, Bhandara for 100 saints at Swami Dayanand Giri's ashram. The couple can be seen praying and taking blessings with folded hands.

Earlier, Virat Kohli also visited Vrindavan with Anushka and daughter Vamika before the ODI series against Sri Lanka this month. On the other hand, the upcoming Test series against Australia, which will be essential in determining the top two spots in the World Test Championship, is scheduled to begin on February 9 in Nagpur.

DON'T MISS

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli visit ashram of PM Modi’s spiritual guru in Rishikesh | Photos Viral

Anushka Sharma cheers as Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record & smashes century

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's beach photos from their romantic vacations

Latest Entertainment News